Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill

A Baltimore police sergeant has been arrested following a dispute over his restaurant bill.

The sergeant identified as Larry Worsley was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, and firearm violations.

Documents reveal that Worsley consumed three shots of an alcoholic beverage before becoming “noticeably intoxicated” at the Tequila Street Restaurant on Pennsylvania Ave.

At the location, the sergeant was seen assaulting an unidentified woman whom he arrived with. According to reports, Worsley had to be separated from the woman and the bartender stepped outside to remind him he had a tab of $42 that needed to be paid.

During this exchange, Worsley pulled out a black handgun and said, “I’m not paying for s***,” according to charging documents.

He began walking towards a white Mercedes while dragging the unidentified woman by her hair with the gun still in his hands. The woman drive without him while he continued to walk on foot.

Worsley was found by another officer and after a search, they discovered a BPD identification card identifying him as a sergeant.

A loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with one round in the chamber was also recovered. Police say the Public Investigation Bureau (PIB) is aware of the case and he currently has his police powers suspended.

