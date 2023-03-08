While hardly the crime of the century, the seven individuals authorities say stormed a Kentucky dealership and made off with several sports cars did manage to score national headlines for their bold heist.
According to reports, the thieves made their moved around 2 a.m. and made off with six Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats – all in in less than 60 seconds. But their score wasn’t a complete success, as police have already recovered five of the six cars with one still missing.
“Really just heartbreaking. It’s $600,000 worth of cars gone. You know, that’s a lot of money. A pretty big deal,” dealership manager Adam Bryant said. “They broke out a back window, got into the building, found the keys to all six vehicles, and drove them off the lot in a matter of minutes,” he continued.
According to Bryant, each vehicle is worth around $95,000.
[VIDEO] Watch As Thieves Steal 6 Hellcats From Car Dealership in Less Than A Minute was originally published on theboxhouston.com
