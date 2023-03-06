‘Creed III’ Scores Historic Knockout Victory At The Box Office With $58.7M Weekend Haul

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Rocky who? Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, Creed III, has made history.

Michael B. Jordan is laughing his so-called “corny” self to the bank despite some red-carpet shenanigans that sparked ridiculous podcast debates.

Creed III, the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, knocked out the competition bringing in an estimated $58.7 million at the domestic box office this weekend, exceeding the initial $30 million projection from the studio per The Hollywood Reporter. With that haul, it earns the bragging rights for having the biggest opening weekend for a sports film.

The film also pulled in $41.8 million overseas this weekend, bringing the film’s total box office earnings to $100.4 million.

“This is beyond all of our expectations. And we knew that we had something special — we tested the movie, and it tested great, but the public responded so resoundingly to it,” Erik Lomis, MGM’s head of distribution, said, speaking with the Associated Press. “Everything went right here, starting with the movie itself … It was just up to us not to break it when they gave it to us, and we didn’t.”

No Sylvester Stallione, No Problem

Creed III marks the first time Sylvester Stallone, who appeared in both Creed and Creed II, is not in the film. He was not missed thanks to Jonathan Majors, who fills in the role of Adonis’ former friend turned rival Damian in the film.

Speaking on how his new buddy Jordan sold him on the role, Majors told Entertainment Weekly, “The thing that got my attention was how he was pitching it, with so much passion and clarity, and that this would be a character coming in who we’ve not seen before. I thought it was a huge opportunity to join the franchise and also to work alongside Michael and learn everything he’s experienced in his twenty-plus years of working in this industry.”

Creed III is currently on track to be the highest-grossing film in the franchise and could top out at $150 million, besting Creed’s $109.8 million and Creed II’s $115.7 million.

Photo: Eli Ade / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

