Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor will discuss if the GOP infighting will create any opportunities for Blacks to move up. Dr. Taylor will also examine why Black Mayors in Chicago & New Orleans are under attack. Before we hear from Dr. Taylor, the head of the Oakland NAACP, Cynthia Adams, will address the fight to keep the Black Police Chief on his job. Researcher, The Irritated Genie, with his testimony on HB666 in the Maryland State Legislature, starts the program.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. James Taylor, Cynthia Adams & The Irritated Genie l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com