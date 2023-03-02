Ashra Kwesi, Val Crowder & Askia Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi will discuss Afrikan History and the origins of Judaism. Brother Kwesi will also address the issue of the early Egyptians being Africans, a statement that got Kevin Hart in trouble. Before we get to Brother Kwesi, Emergency Room Physician Val Crowder continues our salute to Women’s History Month. Getting us started LA’s Brother Askia Muhammad and his solution to the Homeless Problem.
