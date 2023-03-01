Dr. Claud Anderson, Rev. Anthony Williams, Ella Mcall & The Faith Brothers l The Carl Nelson Show

The Man with the Plan as we call him, Dr. Claud Anderson will outline what the Black Community must do to move from the bottom of the socio-economic table. Before we hear from Dr. Anderson, Chicago activist the Rev. Anthony Williams will report on Tuesday’s Mayoral contest in his city. Following Rev. Williams, DC activist Ella Mcall discusses a book about Rosa Parks. The Faith Brothers will also take questions about forgiveness.
