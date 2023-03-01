Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A High School student is going viral on social media for his reaction to a letter from one of his top choice schools. Amir Staten, a Senior at Friends high school, has been accepted to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga.

Staten got an email from Morehouse admissions as he was driving with his mother to her. “I’m like ‘mom I just got an email!’ she’s like ‘open it, what are you waiting for?’ Staten said. “I opened the email the rain — it says ‘Congratulations, you just got into Morehouse!

He was recorded by his mother, Karlynne Staten running up and down the street filled with joy!

“Let me record him so I can show the family him acting crazy in streets like this they aren’t going to believe it,” Karlynne Staten said. She shared the story on her instagram with no idea how much attention she would get. This story has caught national attraction and has coined the hashtag #Blackboyjoy.

“It’s cool to pick up a book, it’s cool to get a degree,” Staten explained. “You don’t have to be involved in the streets.”

Staten plans to study Sociology at Morehouse. You can support his cause by donating to his GoFundMe college fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amirs-road-to-morehouse-college

