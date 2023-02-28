Dr. Stephen Tates, Danyell Smith, Lynn Pinder & Pastor Yerby l The Carl Nelson Show

Naturopathic Dr. Stephen Tates will explain how Sleep Deprivation can lead to dehydration, mood swings & other health issues. Before we hear from Dr. Tates, Black Women for Positive Changes’, Danyell Smith kicks off Women’s History Month. Getting us started Baltimore activist Lynn Pinder & Pastor Yerby discuss their Educational Initiative to benefit students in the Baltimore City School System.
