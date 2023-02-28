Lawyer For Donald Trump Hints At Using Defense For Rappers To Help Agent Orange Beat His Case

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a good chance agent orange, aka Donald Trump, could be indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for stupidly attempting to interfere with the 2020 Presidential election results. One of Trump’s lawyers is now sharing the legal strategy he might use to help the Russian asset beat the case.

Donald Trump put himself in hot water after he got on a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan.2, infamously begging, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

Vice reports that attorney Drew Findling, who has a track record of defending Hip-Hop artists, intends to use tactics that help them beat their cases when their rap lyrics are used against them.

Findling believes Trump’s dumb statements “require context” to understand better what he means when he confidently says ridiculous things.

Per Vice:

Focusing on just a few lines from the call is misguided, Findling argues—for the same reason that prosecutors miss the mark when they rely on a few words that hip-hop artists use in their albums to support criminal indictments of rap stars,” Vice’s Greg Walters is reporting.

Prosecutors, first of all, don’t know the first thing about lyrics. They’ll take out eight or nine words. They’ll take out something that lasts a few seconds and say, ‘Aha, this is evidence of some wrongdoing.’ In like fashion, no one ever talks about the full 62 minutes. No one ever talks about the surrounding circumstances of those 62 minutes.

The Decision To Indict Donald Trump Can Come Soon

Riiiiggght.

The report adds that Findling “declined to dive more deeply into the details of the Trump case.” It’s no guarantee his argument will fly with Willis either.

A decision to indict the former President could come any day. Just know if that happens, Twitter will be cutting up.

—

Photo: @liltunechi / Twitter

The post Lawyer For Donald Trump Hints At Using Defense For Rappers To Help Agent Orange Beat His Case appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lawyer For Donald Trump Hints At Using Defense For Rappers To Help Agent Orange Beat His Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com