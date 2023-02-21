A. Peter Bailey, Simeon Booker Muhammad & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

Tuesday morning we reflect on the life of times of Malcolm X, el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz who was assassinated 58 years ago on February 21st. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was at the Audubon Ballroom the evening Malcolm was killed will be in our classroom. Before Brother Peter, Journalist Simeon Booker Muhammad will discuss Malcolm’s importance to our history. Getting us started, Garveyite, Senghor Baye details how the teachings of Marcus garvey influenced Malcolm.
