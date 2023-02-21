Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is “stepping back” after deciding to leave the company for personal reasons. She stated in a blog post that she plans to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Susan has been the CEO of YouTube for the last decade nearly. She started off working with Google, YouTube’s parent company earlier in the days of its start, allowing the two founders to work out of her garage. She later became the 16th employee of Google. In total, Susan has worked for the YouTube/ Google family for nearly 25 years.
Succeeding Wojcicki is Neal Mohan. Neal is the current chief product officer for YouTube. The company believes that Neal will provide the best leadership in the midst of the growing digital platform that they have going on. At a time when social media took a huge pivot and started to receive backlash for censoring its dealings with hate speech, Susan was there. Despite her leave, she will continue to aid and advise Google CEO Sundar Pichai. She details her experience with the company as “exhilarating, meaningful, and all-consuming”.
YouTube CEO Steps Down was originally published on hot1009.com
