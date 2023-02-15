Charlottesville ‘Unite The Right’ Tiki Torch Marcher Dies By Suicide Just Before His Drug Trafficking Trial

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, it’s a sad day for angry and aggrieved white supremacists everywhere as one of their own has taken his own life and left the rest of us to ponder—what exactly we’re having for dinner tonight.

You might remember the violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Certainly, you remember the iconic photos that show a mob of tiki torch-wielding white men who looked like they probably would have been in full Klan regalia if it wasn’t August and too hot for all of that. One of the most recognizable faces seen in those photos was that of 35-year-old Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, whose name was Ted Landrum before he had it legally changed. (I guess Teddy KKK Lynch MAGA Bomber was a little too on the nose.)

Well, it appears that Von Nukem chose to evade criminal drug charges by killing himself just before he was due in court.

From the Daily Beast:

The 35-year-old skipped out on his first day of trial for a drug trafficking charge in Arizona on the morning of Jan. 30, according to court records. At the very moment a federal judge was issuing a warrant for his arrest, Von Nukem was actually still at his home in Missouri, where he had walked out in the snow behind the hay shed and shot himself.

The details were listed in an autopsy report obtained exclusively by The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“Suicide notes were found at the scene, left for law enforcement and his children, however handwriting was somewhat inconsistent,” the coroner’s report states.

The news of Von Nukem’s self-inflicted demise was first broken by independent Charlottesville journalist Molly Conger, who also came with receipts that indicate Von Nukem was involved in the brutal beating of Black man DeAndre Harris, which occurred during the deadly rally.

Conger’s research indicated that not only did Von Nukem take part in Harris’ beating, but he even bragged about it via text to his fellow Klandy Land bredren.

Suffice it to say, many of the fine folks on Twitter agreed that Von Nukem did the world a favor by leaving it.

Some also pointed out that the “Unite the Right” rally was, in part, centered around illegal immigrants crossing the border and bringing drugs and other harmful things with them—which hits different now that we know one of their own was a whole fentanyl smuggler.

But, hey, anything to “unite the right”—right?

