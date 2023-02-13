Four Baltimore City Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb 14 for water damage repairs.
Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West, and Career Academy will be closed for students and most staff to repair water damage from a busted pipe.
School officials say custodians should report to their schools as normal. Additionally, athletics scheduled at those schools will be relocated.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Family Of Alleged Baltimore Power Grid Conspirator Says She Has A History Of White Supremacy
Baltimore Company Recalls Hundreds Of Food Products Due To Possible Contamination
Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program
The post Water Damage Repairs Prompts Two Day Closure Of Four Baltimore City Schools appeared first on 92 Q.
Water Damage Repairs Prompts Two Day Closure Of Four Baltimore City Schools was originally published on 92q.com