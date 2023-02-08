Houston Man Lured To Home Via Dating App Kills Woman’s Boyfriend

A man is dead after he and his girlfriend used a dating app to lure another man into a robbery. According to local authorities, a 23-year-old man met Rachel Juarez on a dating app and agreed to come to her apartment. When he arrived, Rachel’s boyfriend emerged and the couple held the victim at gunpoint and demanded his belongings.

Investigators said the victim ran to his vehicle, grabbed his rifle and shot the boyfriend to death.

According to ABC13, the body was identified as 23-year-old Ronjai Cook. Investigators also found a fake gun near him, wrapped in duct tape, which they believed was used in the robbery.

