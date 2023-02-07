The Police ‘Murder’ Of Tyre Nichols: A Timeline Of Events

What happened To Tyre Nichols?
Tyre Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10 — three days after he was pulled over at a traffic stop for “reckless driving.” Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after six officers from the department walked over to the young motorist’s vehicle and demanded he step out of the car.
Bodycam footage captured Preston Hemphill, the only white officer present during the fatal arrest, grabbing Nichols out of the vehicle before he was forced to the ground and given conflicting demands. Hemphill fired a stun gun at Nichols after he managed to escape from the police.
Sadly, the five Black officers caught the young motorist just steps away from his mother’s home. As they fought to detain the father of one, officers used a baton to beat him repeatedly. They used pepper spray and kicked him several times during the violent arrest. Nichols, an aspiring photographer, succumbed to his injuries three days later.
Since the arrest, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said her office has found no proof to substantiate claims of Nichols’ “reckless driving.”
On Feb. 1, an emotional funeral service was held to honor Nichols’ life and legacy at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Social justice activist Tamika Palmer, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rev. Al Sharpton were some of the notable figures that attended the tearful service.
Before his death, Tyre Nichols had worked with his stepfather at FedEx for about nine months, his family said. Relatives described the young motorist as an avid skateboarder who loved photographing sunsets and spending time with his mother.
What happened to the officers involved?
Shortly after the brutal arrest video surfaced, the five Black officers involved; Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith, were fired and charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct, and official oppression.
Hemphill was also terminated from the department for making several violations, including “personal conduct, truthfulness, compliance with regulations concerning a taser and compliance with regulations concerning equipment and inventory,” according to a tweet posted by the Memphis Police Department on Feb. 3.
All the officers were part of a specialized unit called the SCORPION unit. It was swiftly disbanded after news of Nichols’ death made headlines.
Who else was held responsible for Nichols’ death?
Three emergency medical technicians and another lieutenant were fired for failing “to conduct an adequate patient assessment” of Nichols after they arrived at the scene to find Nichols battered and bruised. Authorities said officials waited over 20 minutes to render aid to the young Memphis resident before calling medical assistance.
