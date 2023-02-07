The Police ‘Murder’ Of Tyre Nichols: A Timeline Of Events

What happened To Tyre Nichols?

According to CNN, the meeting was conducted by the council’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. The unit assessed 11 proposals including an “ordinance to establish a procedure for an independent review of police training; an ordinance to clarify “appropriate” ways of conducting traffic stops ” and “an ordinance to require police only to make traffic stops with marked cars.”The council, which is made up of 13 members, was led by chairman Martavius Jones.During the meeting, officials said that seven other officers could face discipline for Nichols’ death. The officers will receive an internal “statement of charges,” a document that will notify them of policy violations, according to City Attorney Jessica Sink. A hearing and a written decision will follow.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10 — three days after he was pulled over at a traffic stop for “reckless driving.” Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after six officers from the department walked over to the young motorist’s vehicle and demanded he step out of the car.

Bodycam footage captured Preston Hemphill, the only white officer present during the fatal arrest, grabbing Nichols out of the vehicle before he was forced to the ground and given conflicting demands. Hemphill fired a stun gun at Nichols after he managed to escape from the police.

Sadly, the five Black officers caught the young motorist just steps away from his mother’s home. As they fought to detain the father of one, officers used a baton to beat him repeatedly. They used pepper spray and kicked him several times during the violent arrest. Nichols, an aspiring photographer, succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Since the arrest, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said her office has found no proof to substantiate claims of Nichols’ “reckless driving.”

On Feb. 1, an emotional funeral service was held to honor Nichols’ life and legacy at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Social justice activist Tamika Palmer, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rev. Al Sharpton were some of the notable figures that attended the tearful service.

Before his death, Tyre Nichols had worked with his stepfather at FedEx for about nine months, his family said. Relatives described the young motorist as an avid skateboarder who loved photographing sunsets and spending time with his mother.