Zaki Baruti, Dr. Joanne Martin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Lori King & Chef Sandi Morais l The Carl Nelson Show

President General of Universal African People’s Organization Zaki Baruti joins the show to talk about the Tyre Nichols incident as well as police reform. Before Zaki Baruti, Dr. Joanne Martin of The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore checks in. Plus Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Rodney King’s daughter, Lori King and Jamaican-born Chef Sandi Morais join the show.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

