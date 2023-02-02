Adidas Shuts Down Their Yeezy Supply Website

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official, adidas has completely cut ties with Kanye West as the grand closing of the Yeezy Supply website has put the rubber stamp on their very public and controversial divorce.

Months after adidas announced that they’d be terminating their business contract with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments, adidas has finally shutdown the Yeezy Supply website. Sneakerheads would frequently flock to the site whenever a hyped up Yeezy sneaker or slide would release. Nice Kicks is reporting that they noticed that the popular domain went dormant sometime this week. And many sneakerheads didn’t notice as their was no need to enter the website ever since adidas stopped selling Yeezy brand products.

From the web browser, the Nice Kicks team noticed that the info attached to the Yeezy Supply site reads, “UNFORTUNATELY WE ARE UNABLE TO GIVE YOU ACCESS TO OUR SITE AT THIS TIME.”

After attempting to enter the site, the web page fails to load and states that the site cannot be reached. The “DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN” error message then confirms that the site is non-existent.

Well, that was bound to happen.

Though adidas will continue to sell the popular 350 Boost and Slide silhouettes without the Yeezy name attached to them, the question remains whether or not those products will continue to be a hot commodity now that they’re no longer associated with the controversial MAGA rapper.

It’s worth noting that adidas says it has over $350 million worth of Yeezy sneakers stashed in a warehouse somewhere with no clear indication on what to do with them. Will they sell them off? Give them away for a good cause? Maybe even re-sell them on the low and make even more money on the secondary market? Who knows at this point.

What is clear is that they want nothing to do with the man who made their brand more popular in these streets than they have been in decades. But hey, at least they signed Jenna Ortega to an endorsement deal. Sure, she doesn’t have the sway that Kanye West once had in pop culture. But that’s sure to help with something, right? Maybe they’ll just rebrand those stored Yeezy sneakers the new “Wednesday Addams” Boosts and make some money back.

Either way, it’s officially the end of an era and Kanye West has no one to blame but himself. Ultimately he’ll probably blame liberals and maybe even Jewish space lasers, but that’s neither here nor there.

What do y’all think of adidas shutting down the Yeezy Supply website? What should they do with their remaining Yeezy’s? Let us know in the comments section below.

