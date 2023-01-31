Lexington Market Celebrates $40M Redevelopment With Grand Opening Ceremony

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Out with the old and in with the new!

Baltimore’s longest-running public market transformation is finally complete!

After Lexington Market’s highly anticipated $40 million redevelopment, the grand opening was set for Tuesday morning.

The market that has served Baltimore for more than 230 years still has the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.

Although it has gone through a number of transformations, the community can now see it for all its glory.

The redevelopment included a new 61,000-square-foot market building. See more from the big day below:

