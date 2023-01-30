Heavy Traffic & Delays Expected In Downtown Baltimore Ahead Of President Biden’s Visit

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Charm City Monday morning. Here’s what you should know if you have to travel through Downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays downtown and in the surrounding areas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, temporary traffic stops and road closures will be implemented.

Below are the roads that will be impacted and will have parking restrictions in effect:

Fort Avenue – Richardson Street to Fort McHenry

Andre Street – Fort Avenue to McComas Street

McComas Street

I-95 South in Baltimore City

I-395

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Howard Street

North Avenue – Howard to Charles Streets

Maryland Avenue – W. 19 ½ Street to Falls Road

W. Trenton Street – Falls Road to Morton Street

Lafayette Street – Falls Road to Morton Street

1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland Avenue

Additionally, The Charm City Circulator’s Banner Route will also have modifications including a temporary detour will be in place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOTE: This impacts Andre Street stop #410 and Fort McHenry stop #411. The route will be detoured from southbound Fort Avenue, and will turn left onto Decatur Street, right on Clement Street, right on Hull Street, and right onto Fort Avenue to resume its normal route.

For more information, click here.

