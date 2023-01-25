Egyptologist Dr. Charles Finch MD returns to our classroom to discuss his new book on the Nile Valley and explain the importance of the history of the Nile Valley. Before we hear from Dr. Finch, Brother Sadiki Kambon will preview this weekend’s National Black leadership Circle meeting. Before hearing from Brother Sadiki, Black Women For Positive Changes, Dr. Stephanie Myers will address the spate of Mass Shootings that have occurred since the start of the year. Baltimore Activist Bill Godin will open the program.
Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Dr. Ray Winbush, Omali Yeshitela, Jesse Todd & Ron Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show
- Florida High School Students Threaten To Sue Florida And Gov. Ron DeSantis Over AP Studies Ban
- Trump Returns To Facebook & Instagram
- Fresh Wheels: Nissan And New Balance Create Sneaker-Themed Car
- NYPD Releases Footage From Outside Drake’s Apollo Concert
Dr. Charles Finch, Sadiki Kambon, Dr. Stephanie Myers & Bill Godin l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com