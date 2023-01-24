A Kansas man has died after he was shot and killed due to a dog stepping on a gun. The fatal shooting occurred early morning on January 24. The unidentified man was in the front passenger seat of his vehicle when at some point, a dog who belonged to the owner of the vehicle stepped on a rifle causing it to go off and fatally strike the man. In addition to the rifle were other pieces of hunting equipment in the backseat. It is unknown if the man who was struck is the owner of the vehicle.
The victim was unfortunately shot in the back. When authorities arrived, they used life-saving techniques to help the victim recover, which failed leading to the victim’s demise. Due to how recent the situation is, details are still unfolding.
LATEST POSTS
- When Will Harriet Tubman Grace The $20 Bill? Here’s What We Know
- El Chapo Had Mexico’s Top Police Officer On His Payroll; Allegedly
- Angela Bassett Scores 2023 Oscar Nod For ‘Wakanda Forever’
- Tyre Nichols Autopsy Results Confirm ‘Severe Beating’ By Memphis Police, Attorneys Say
- Dog Accidently Shoots & Kills His Owner, Officials Say
- Texas Store Clerks Attack Elderly Black Woman Over $50 Bill In A Crash Course On White Privilege
- Tyre Nichols’ Death Shows Black Cops Can Also Be ‘Faces Of White Supremacy’
- ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Brushes Off Complaints About NYPD Surveillance At Drake Concert
- Winter Weather Mix Expected Wednesday For Greater Baltimore Region
Dog Accidently Shoots & Kills His Owner, Officials Say was originally published on wtlcfm.com