Morgan State University is set to receive millions of dollars in funding to help assist with continued research opportunities.

President David Wilson made the announcement Monday with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen during a news conference Monday.

Van Hollen played a vital role in helping to pass the bill associated with the federal program that facilitated the funds called the HBCU Rise Act.

The funding will be directed toward Morgan State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Currently, Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland College Park currently hold an R-1 classification while Morgan State University has an R-2 designation. The federal funding will make Morgan more competitive.

President Wilson shared that the university received $9 million from the Department of Defense and that the additional five million brings the total to $14 million.

The post Morgan State University Set To Receive $14M To Expand Research Opportunities appeared first on 92 Q.

