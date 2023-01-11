Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Be Sworn Into Office Next Wednesday

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland is only a week away from having a new leader.

Governor-elect Wes Moore will be sworn into office next Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Annapolis, becoming the state’s first Black governor.

Moore will take the seat from previous two-term governor Larry Hogan. Hogan delivered his farewell address on Tuesday.

The City of Annapolis announced road closures and plans as it prepares for the inauguration day.

RELATED: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor

Here’s what you need to know:

The ceremony is free and open to the public!

There will be a ceremonial 19-gun salute between 12:45 and 1 p.m. The Rowe Boulevard spur to Northwest Street will be temporarily closed while the salute occurs.

Before, during, and after the event, there will be parking restrictions and road closures in Downtown Annapolis.

Beginning noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 (until approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): North Street traveling towards State Circle will be closed to traffic. North Street traveling towards College Avenue will be open but will be a no-parking zone. State Circle between North and School Streets will be closed to both traffic and parking. The entire area of Lawyer’s Mall will be a restricted area with no pedestrian traffic permitted.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 18 (until approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 18): Maryland Avenue between State Circle and Prince George Street will be a no-parking zone.

State Circle will be a no-parking zone.

Francis Street between Main Street and State Circle will be a no-parking zone.

College Avenue between Prince George Street and St. Johns Street will be a no-parking zone.

Calvert Street between Bladen Street and Northwest Street will be a no-parking zone.

St. Johns Street between Calvert Street and College Avenue will be a no-parking zone.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 (until approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 18): ROAD CLOSURES: State Circle, North Street, School Street, Francis Street, Bladen Street, College Avenue (Church Circle to Prince George Street), East Street (State Circle to Fleet Street), and Maryland Avenue (Prince George Street to State Circle). All parking restrictions will be posted with signage 48 hours prior. Please be alert to temporary parking signage. Due to security protocols, parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

For those attending the inauguration:

Free parking for inaugural attendees will be available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Taylor Ave: Gates 5 and 6), then take the free shuttle between the stadium and the inauguration location.

For non-inaugural visitors, parking will be available at City garages including Park Place, Knighton and Gotts. From any of these garages, take the free Downtown “magenta” shuttle into Downtown (running approximately every 8 to 12 minutes).

NOTE: On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Maryland State Police will set up security checkpoints and inspection sites at numerous locations around Downtown Annapolis. Businesses in the Downtown area should schedule deliveries before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. to reduce downtime for drivers due to these security checks and road closures.

Additionally, the Maryland State Police suggest that all visitors give themselves extra time due to the need for heightened security. For more information, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Be Sworn Into Office Next Wednesday appeared first on 92 Q.

Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Be Sworn Into Office Next Wednesday was originally published on 92q.com