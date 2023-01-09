Mayor Brandon Scott Says Baltimore’s MLK Parade Will Go On After BOPA Announced Its Cancellation

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Sunday that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will be happening next Monday after the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced last week that the parade had been canceled.

Mayor Scott says the parade will kick off at 12 p.m. on Jan 16.

The mayor’s announcement comes amid a public dispute with BOPA after they released a statement saying the parade would not be happening.

In a tweet, Mayor Scott said: “There will be a MLK Day parade noon on January 16th kicking off at the normal starting point. My focus during the parade will be very simple! #wemuststopkillingeachother”

Last week, BOPA encouraged Baltimoreans to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. So, to honor Dr. King — and follow his example — we encourage all Baltimoreans to participate in this year’s National Day of Service on January 16, 2023, by signing up to volunteer with a local, regional, or national organization,” BOPA said in a statement.

The parade was been canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions.

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, Scott demanded the resignation of the organization’s CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, following the announcement that the parade would be canceled for the third year.

BOPA responded with a statement stating they do not have the authority to make these decisions.

VIA CBS Baltimore:

“BOPA does not have the authority to, nor would we ever assume to, make unilateral decisions on mayoral events,” BOPA said in the statement. “BOPA will continue to provide enthusiastic support of the mayor’s civic events whenever we are called upon to do so.”

