Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide

Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found in a storage container on the porch of a vacant home in West Baltimore.

The cause of death has recently been ruled a homicide.

According to reports, on Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Holmes Ave for a report of a suspicious package.

On the scene, officers found a storage container on the front porch of a vacant home with a foul smell. Further investigation led officers to the discovery of the body.

The victim’s remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office where the death was ruled as a homicide on Jan. 6. The manner of death was ruled a stabbing.

The victim is described as an adult man. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

