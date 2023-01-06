Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of The Whispers, Dead at 79

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the iconic R&B soul group The Whispers, has died at the age of 79.

Family members tell ABC7 that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in his LA home. It is believed that he died of natural causes, though he had no serious ailments.

The Whispers were formed in 1963 in Watts, with twins Walter and Wallace “Scotty” Scott, Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Harmon as founding members. After an invitation from funk icon Sly Stone, the group relocated to San Francisco. Well before the peak of the group’s career in the 1980s, The Whispers would establish themselves as a dynamic live act. Harmon appears on the group’s first three albums, 1970’s The Whispers, as well as The Whispers’ Love Story and Life and Breath, both released in 1972.

Moderate hits during this time include “The Time Will Come” (1969), “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong” (1970), “Your Love Is So Doggone Good” (1971), and “I Only Meant To Wet My Feet” (1972).

In 1973, Harmon was involved in a car accident, in which his larynx was injured. As a result, he would leave the group. He was replaced with former Friends of Distinction singer Leaveil Degree, who remains with the group today.

