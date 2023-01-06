Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

One day before the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a video posted to social media showed the man behind the rally that precipitated the Capitol riots threatening Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene with “evidence” of a crime he says she committed.

Ali Alexander, who organized the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally in 2021 alongside Republican members of Congress, also suggested that the same “evidence” should result in Greene’s expulsion from the House of Representatives.

The video was apparently recorded from a live stream of Alexander speaking on the right-wing Telegram social media network in no uncertain terms about Greene, whom he called names like “harlot” and “whore” during the diatribe that sounded emotional at times.

Alexander referenced what he called Greene’s “drunken nights” and suggested Congressional authorities would likely take action against her once he makes his secret information public.

“You have got me mistaken for some damn fool,” Alexander can be heard saying before issuing a direct threat.

“In the coming days, I’m going to reveal that Marjorie Taylor Greene, in my summation and the summation of lawyers, committed a crime,” Alexander continued. “That crime is going to be handed to the state of Georgia, and the state of Georgia will decide whether they adjudicate that crime or not.”

Alexander added: “The House ethics committee and House rules must expel Marjorie Taylor Greene when this evidence comes to light.”

It appeared that whatever happened between him and Greene, Alexander was taking it very personally.

“Hoe, go home, I am done with you,” he went on. “You are lukewarm, I am spitting you out of my mouth, you played me and no more.”

Alexander then upped the ante on his threat.

“Everyone will know about your drunken nights because the consultants who have drunk with you will have to choose whether they fear me or they fear you,” Alexander said. “And they fear me, Marge. They fear me a lot more than they fear you.”

For what it’s worth, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Trump, testified before the Jan. 6 Committee that Greene asked Trump for a pardon. Greene denied the claim, but Alexander’s new claim may revive Hutchinson’s allegation.

As NewsOne previously reported, Alexander has admitted that he worked with Republican Reps. Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs to plan the “Stop the Steal” event meant to rally people behind Donald Trump’s widely debunked “big lie” that the 2020 election was a Democrat-led conspiracy of voter fraud in an effort to give the presidency to Joe Biden.

Right Wing Watch, a People for the American Way project, produced a video detailing Ali’s involvement in the events leading up to the insurrection itself, including the birthing of the “Stop the Steal” effort. The video explains how the “Stop the Steal” campaign began with Trump falsely claiming vote-by-mail ballots kept him from winning the election.

