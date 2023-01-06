WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Days before the new plan set to ban squeegee workers from some of Baltimore’s most prominent intersections, a hiring event is scheduled tonight for the city’s youth.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative will be holding a resource and hiring event Friday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UA House at Fayette.

Teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 will be able to access a career zone, featuring interviews, information about higher education, mental health resources, and even free grooming services, the mayor’s office announced.

RELATED: Mayor’s Squeegee Collaborative Plan Will Ban Window Washing At Some Of Baltimore’s Prominent Intersections

The enforcement of the squeegee collaborative plan will ban squeegeeing at some of the city’s more prominent and busy intersections, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan 10.

The intersections include:

President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83

Conway and Light streets

Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83

Martin Luther King Jr. and Interstate 395

Wabash Avenue and Northern Parkway

Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road

Anyone squeegeeing in these areas would first receive a warning from police. If caught a second time, the person would receive another warning and referral for service. Strike three, the person would receive a citation.

For more information, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Hiring Event Scheduled Tonight In Baltimore Ahead On Next Week’s Squeegee Restrictions appeared first on 92 Q.

Hiring Event Scheduled Tonight In Baltimore Ahead On Next Week’s Squeegee Restrictions was originally published on 92q.com