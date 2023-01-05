University of Texas Coach Chris Beard Fired Following Felony Arrest

The University of Texas has officially released men’s head basketball coach Chris Beard. The announcement came Thursday (Jan 5), almost one month after Beard’s arrest on felony domestic violence charges. Beard’s fiancée called Austin police when the two allegedly got into an argument in which Beard allegedly attacked the woman, leaving her with bruises. The case is pending and Beard has not yet been indicted.

According to reports, the terms of Beard’s firing means UT doesn’t have to pay out the rest of his base salary of $2 million per season, which was due through the end of the 2027-28 season.

