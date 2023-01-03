WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Winter may only be a few weeks in, but it’s time to start looking ahead to the summer!

Baltimore City’s Youthworks program is accepting applications starting today until April 14.

Teens and young adults (ages 14-21) can apply to participate in the five-week summer program which will begin on July 10 and end August 11.

Youthworks allows participants to work with non-profit organizations and city and state government agencies and to learn skills in various fields such as tech and finance.

In 2022, Youthworks had nearly 6,000 participants working in more than 400 different worksites making $12.50 an hour, according to data.

This year, participants will be able to make Maryland’s new minimum wage, $13.25 an hour. Additionally, participants will have the chance to work up to 25 hours a week giving them the opportunity to earn over $1,500.

Youthworks also welcomes new businesses to collaborate with them.

Big or small businesses and organizations can apply to be an employer and employers will have the chance to interview and choose a minimum of one new temporary employee.

For more information on how to participate as a business, click here.

The post Baltimore Youthworks Program Accepting Applications For Summer Job Program appeared first on 92 Q.

