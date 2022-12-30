If you rely on The Charm City Circulator while traveling downtown, here’s a heads-up.
The free bus service in Baltimore City has been suspended until Monday, Jan. 2 for maintenance and servicing.
According to reports, the city said in a statement that the service is making a transition in contractor servicing, fleet inspections, and emergency maintenance to continue service in 2023.
For more information on when service will resume, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE: Need Plans? Here’s Some Things Happening In Baltimore On New Year’s Eve
READ MORE: Maryland To Offer $20 Rideshare Credits New Year’s Weekend
The post Charm City Circulator Service Suspended Until Monday appeared first on 92 Q.
Charm City Circulator Service Suspended Until Monday was originally published on 92q.com