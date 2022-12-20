Winter Weather Headed Towards Maryland Could Impact Holiday Weekend Travel

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Enjoy the sunshine today and tomorrow because winter weather is headed our way in time for the holiday weekend.

Clouds will move in and take over on Wednesday with a storm system expected early Thursday morning.

Rain s expected for most of Maryland on Thursday. However, some counties may see a winter mix. Snow and ice are expected for areas in Western Maryland.

NOTE: Garrett and Allegany counties are under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. where 4 to 6 inches of snow and a quarter inch of ice are expected.

Friday morning is when the arctic front is expected to arrive. For the Baltimore area, it will be mostly rain but a brief period of snow is possible as temperatures drop by mid-morning into the early afternoon for some areas.

Roads and sidewalks will have the potential to freeze over Friday afternoon into Friday night when temperatures drop into the 20s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be brutally cold. Local meteorologists say we should expect it to feel like the single digits or even below zero on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. So be sure to bundle up if you have to head out!

