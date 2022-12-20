BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports bets early without authorization.
According to the commission, the violation occurred on Nov. 16. The announcement was made last week during their Dec. 15 meeting.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
According to reports, both sides agreed to a $146,000.00 fine to settle the violation. However, BetMGM did not officially admit to or deny the allegations. They did waive any right to a judicial or administrative review.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
BetMGM was issued a license on the day of the alleged violation but the Gaming Commission had not yet announced an official launch date for Maryland.
READ MORE: Maryland Sports Wagering Commission Approves 10 Mobile Sports Betting Licenses
READ MORE: Sports Betting Officially Begins at Horseshoe, Live!, and MGM National Harbor Casinos
The post BetMGM Fined Nearly $150K By Maryland Gaming Commission For Allegedly Taking Bets Early appeared first on 92 Q.
BetMGM Fined Nearly $150K By Maryland Gaming Commission For Allegedly Taking Bets Early was originally published on 92q.com