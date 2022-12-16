WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this year Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, and though the attacker got a quick comeuppance from Dave and his entourage, the perp has now gotten hit with hard time behind bars.

According to TMZ, 24-year-old Isaiah Lee, was just sentenced to nine months in Los Angeles County Jail after pleading no contest to entering a restricted area during a live event and battery, both of which are misdemeanors. Lee will be serving 270 days in jail due to the incident on May 3 in which he bum rushed Dave Chappelle while the comedian was on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Though Dave didn’t suffer any serious injuries, Lee was given a beatdown for the ages and was taken away in an ambulance as a result learning that the whole “f*ck around and find out” phrase is a way of life for some people.

After the incident, Lee was interviewed by the NY Post, Lee revealed that Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ jokes “triggered” him as he identifies as bisexual. Interestingly enough, Lee is also facing a separate attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing his roommate. Something that he probably intended to do to Dave Chappelle as well.

It was discovered Lee was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade during the incident … and L.A. County D.A. George Gascon took a ton of heat for refusing the charge Lee with a felony. Instead, the L.A. City Attorney ultimately charged him with four misdemeanors.We’re told the weapon will now be destroyed.Good thing Dave Chappelle got some riders with him wherever he goes. Things could’ve gotten ugly real fast. Well, they did for Isaiah Lee anyway.

The post Dave Chappelle Attacker Who Caught The Fade Sentenced To 9 Months appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Dave Chappelle Attacker Who Caught The Fade Sentenced To 9 Months was originally published on hiphopwired.com