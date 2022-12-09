New Notorious B.I.G. Statue Unveiled In Brooklyn, Solar Powered & Plays Biggie’s Music

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Brooklyn can’t get enough of it’s more monuments to the OG King of New York, The Notorious B.I.G.

According to Artnet News, a new solar powered sculpture of Christopher Wallace a.k.a The Notorious B.I.G has been unveiled in Brooklyn, New York and we are loving every aspect and detail of it. Sculpted by artist Sherwin Banfield and funded by Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Dumbo Improvement District, this amazing piece is much more than a simple statue, it’s an innovative work of art that perfectly capture’s Big’s likeness and sounds.

Standing nine-feet tall, the sculpture pays homage to Kings County musical royalty in both style and function. Adorned with a crown and holding a scepter-cum-microphone, his stainless-steel body is embedded with solar-powered speakers that sound out a playlist curated by DJ Mister Cree, the man credited with kickstarting Biggie’s career.

Amazing.

Titled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” the sculpture was Banfield’s response to a call for New York city artists to propose a work to stand at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. The Queens-based artist had previously sketched out a design for a monument dedicated to Christopher Wallace, so when his cousin told him about the open call, he promptly polished the shelved project and sent it over.

“The location had a profound impact on the work,” Banfield said. “It’s on a hill, and I wanted viewers to ascend towards a regal monument and be welcomed with open arms and two essential human qualities: the voice through a microphone and love via a heart.”

We love it.

The sculpture is set to remain on display from now until the spring of 2023 so go check it out while you have a chance.

Are you going to go see the futuristic Biggie statue near the Brooklyn bridge? Let us know in the comments section below.

