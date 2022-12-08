Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz Gives Update On Suitland High School Shooting

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Prince George’s County Public Schools report that Thursday a 9th grade student shot another 9th grader at Suitland High School in District Heights, Maryland.

The shooting happened outside the school building a little after 10 am, PGCPS said. According to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz, between 10 and 15 students were involved in the fight, which ended in the gunfire that sent Suitland High School into lockdown. The 9th grader shooting suspect is in custody.

Watch Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz full update in the video below…

Source: NBC4

