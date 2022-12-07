WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kemetologist Tony Browder returns to our classroom to update us on his excavation project in Kemet. Brother Tony will also analyze the movies, The Woman King & Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Before Brother Tony, Civil Rights attorney Daryl Jones reports on Tuesday’s Georgia Senate Race. Getting us started Renewable Energy expert Ron Bethea on how utility companies are remotely changing Smart Meters. The Faith Brothers will close out the program.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Tony Browder, Daryl Jones, Ron Bethea & The Faith Brothers l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com