Maryland Casinos Brought In Nearly $164M In Gaming Revenue In November

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced Tuesday that Maryland’s casinos brought in $163.4 million in gaming revenue during the month of November.

That is a $3 million increase compared to May of 2021. According to officials, more than $67.7 million of that total contributed to Maryland’s coffers.

Additionally, Maryland’s six casinos generated nearly $50 million for the state’s education trust fund, per the gaming commission.

MGM National Harbor was the leader of the pack last month, generating $71.6 million Followed by Live! Casino & Hotel with $57.1 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $16.3 million.

Hollywood Casino ($6.8 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.8 million) combined to generate the rest of the gaming revenues last month.

