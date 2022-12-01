Neely Fuller Jr. & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Two Powerful Griots kick off the year’s final month on The Carl Nelson Show! Neely Fuller Jr. expounds on his tome on Racism/White Supremacy. Brother Neely contends that if you don’t understand how the system of Racism/White supremacy works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you know will only confuse you. Before we hear from Brother Neely, Professor James Small will discuss the Black Hebrew Israelites & preview next week’s Georgia Senate Race & more.

