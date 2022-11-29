Griot Baba Lumumba, Dr. Sebi’s Son Abdul & Panel To Save Bethesda, Maryland’s Black Cemetary l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba always provides some thought-provoking topics for us. This time Baba Lumumba will examine how the Media sometimes defines Black Freedom as assimilation. Before Baba Lumumba, Dr. Sebi’s son Abdul will update us on the documentary about his dad produced by Nick Cannon. Getting us started a Panel fighting to save a Black Cemetary in Bethesda, Maryland reports.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

