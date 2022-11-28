Prosecutors Seeking Jail Time For Baltimore County Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband After Learning Of His Alleged Child Molestation In Her Day Care

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking jail time for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband after learning of alleged sexual abuse in her Owings Mills daycare.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-year jail sentence for Shanteari Weems who allegedly shot James Weems at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., after she’d confronted him about sexually abusing multiple children at her Owings Mills daycare.

Sentencing has been scheduled for February 3.

Meanwhile, James is set to go on trial in Maryland beginning next year on May 22.

