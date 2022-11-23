WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been two decades since the release of the cult-classic film, Paid In Full (feel old yet?). And though many of today’s youngins aren’t familiar with the story of Azie and Alpo, actor and artist Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Get Down) and sneaker and apparel retailer Snipes have partnered up to put y’all on to game.

Teaming up for a new campaign dubbed The Come Up, Snipes and Shameik Moore have recreated some of Paid In Full‘s most memorable scenes to promote the former’s new Fall Apparel Collection and we can’t help but love it. From working the laundromat to breaking bread at the trap house, Moore and his peoples walk around rocking the latest dope attire from Snipes without fear of stickup kids or Kermit The Frog lookin’ fools.

Consisting of puffer jackets, hoodies, and sweatpants, Snipes new Fall collection is definitely made to keep heads dipped and warm for the winter months in the concrete jungle of New York City.

Check out the cool homage video to Paid In Full and let us know if you’ll be copping any of the pieces you see in the comments section below. You can catch the full collection right here.

The post Shameik Moore & Snipes Team Up For New ‘The Come Up’ Campaign appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Shameik Moore & Snipes Team Up For New ‘The Come Up’ Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com