Seven Mobile Sportsbooks Launching Tomorrow Morning In Maryland

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland will officially launch mobile sports betting Wednesday morning beginning at 9 a.m.

The seven mobile sportsbooks expected to be included in the initial launch are:

Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino)

BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor)

BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park)

Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore)

DraftKings (operator for Crown MD Online Gaming)

FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover)

PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County)

“This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games,” Governor Larry Hogan said.

An additional three sportsbooks have been awarded licenses, but they informed Maryland Lottery and Gaming that they would not be prepared to launch this week include:

Betfred (operator for Long Shot’s in Frederick)

BetParx (operator for Greenmount Station in Hampstead)

Fanatics (operator for Maryland Stadium Sub/Washington Commanders in Landover)

Last week it was announced that 10 mobile sports betting apps were granted licenses, with the state launching date for Wednesday, Nov. 23. All but three of those mobile sports betting apps are ready to start on the initial day permitted.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) received 21 applications for mobile sports wagering licenses, and Maryland Lottery and Gaming is in the process of conducting background investigations of the remaining 11 applicants.

An applicant must be found qualified via Maryland Lottery and Gaming background investigation before SWARC can award a license.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE: More Than $31M Wagered At Maryland Sportsbooks During The First Month Of NFL Season

READ MORE: Mobile Sports Betting Launching November 23 In Maryland

READ MORE: Maryland Sports Wagering Commission Approves 10 Mobile Sports Betting Licenses

The post Seven Mobile Sportsbooks Launching Tomorrow Morning In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.

Seven Mobile Sportsbooks Launching Tomorrow Morning In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com