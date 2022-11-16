What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A Black woman died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Cabo, Mexico, and now her family is trying to piece together why and how she died. However, they’re getting nothing but conflicting stories from authorities and the group of friends Shanquella Robinson traveled with to celebrate one of their birthdays.

“She told me they had a chef. They were getting ready to eat. They were eating tacos or a salad or something, and I said, ‘OK. I love you. Have a good night, and I will talk to you tomorrow.’ I never talked to my child again. She never made it back home,” Salamondra Robinson, mother of the deceased 25-year-old, told Queen City News.

From the news:

It started with a frantic call from Robinson’s friends.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” she said. “They couldn’t get a pulse,” she continued. “Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”

When the family made calls to the FBI and Mexican authorities, they learned of another potential cause of death.

“When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol,” Salamondra said. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

Salamondra says the entire group returned from Mexico, leaving her daughter’s body there. Nearly two weeks and $6,000 later, her body is back home, but answers have been hard to come by.

“I know that’s not going to bring my child back, but I want something done about it,” she said.

Queen City News also reportedly obtained Robinson’s death certificate, which confirms that the cause of death was severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation. As for the claim that Robinson had been “badly beaten,” there’s video footage that reportedly shows her being violently attacked by someone who presumably was part of the group trip, while another can be heard off-camera asking, “Why doesn’t she fight back.”

Content warning: the video is graphic and disturbing.

According to the U.S. Sun, an official with the State Department is helping Robinson’s family acquire Mexican authority reports, despite U.S. State Department officials in Mexico maintaining that a police investigation did not show signs of foul play—which seems like a strange thing to say about a woman who died mysteriously of a severe spinal cord injury no one seems to have an explanation for.

The family has also been recommended to hire a private investigator.

It shouldn’t be this hard for a grieving family to get answers.

