Professor Griff, Shelia Brown & Oronde Wright l The Carl Nelson Show

Public Enemys’ Minister of Information Professor Griff will explain if today’s Black Music is being weaponized against the Black Community. Before Professor Griff, Motivational speaker & author Shelia Brown previews her latest book and to get us started, Oronde Wright on why blacks need to get involved in the Solar Industry.
