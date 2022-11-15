Coppin State University Receives $3.7M For Teacher Training Program

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Coppin State University receives a $3.7 million federal grant for its teaching-training program in an effort to reverse the nationwide teacher shortage.

Coppin’s Pathway to Professions Program hopes to address teacher diversity while boosting student success in high-need Maryland schools.

In a press release shared by the university, recent data shows that Black and Hispanic teachers in Maryland are the most likely to not return to teaching in the state and nationwide, teachers of color have an 18.9 percent turnover rate, versus 15 percent for their white peers.

“We are developing a national model for how to prepare and retain great teachers by prioritizing their professional well-being. This is how we reverse the ongoing teacher shortage negatively impacting schools across our nation,” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins.

Additionally, almost 40 percent of Maryland teachers who left school systems resigned voluntarily.

