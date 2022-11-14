WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert, Dr. James Taylor will deliver his analysis of the mid-term elections and examine the Black voter turnout plus talk about Stacey Abrams, Wes Moore, and The Georgia Senate runoff election the republican infighting. Before we hear from Dr. Taylor Banking & Financial Expert Darnell Parker will discuss inflation rates,the forecast economic depression, the G20 Meeting, the volatile Cryptocurrency market & more.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. James Taylor & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com