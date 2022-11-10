WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Master Teacher Ashra Kewsi will discuss the African origin of Christianity. In addition, Brother Kwesi will opine on the Kanye/Kyrie issues. Before Brother Kwesi, Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins explains how the politicians used different messaging techniques in the elections. Griot Baba Amefika Geuka starts with the effects of the midterm results on the Back Community.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Ashra Kewsi, Overton Wilkins & Griot Baba Amefika Geuka l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com