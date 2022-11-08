Maryland Midterm Election Results Live Updates

Thousands of Marylanders are making their way to the polls and want to keep you updated as results begin to roll in, hour by hour.
Below are the latest updates in Maryland via Politico.
Updated 11/8/2022 1:00 p.m. As of now, the results are too early. Check back every hour for updates as they roll in.
MARYLAND GOVERNOR ELECTION RESULTS
Dan Cox (R)
0
0.0%
Wes Moore (D)
0
0.0%
David Lashar (Libertarian Party)
0
0.0%
Nancy Wallace (Green Party)
0
0.0%
David Harding
0
0.0%
MARYLAND ATTORNEY GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS
Michael Peroutka (R)
0
0.0%
Anthony Brown (D)
0
0.0%
MARYLAND SENATE ELECTION RESULTS
Michael Peroutka (R)
0
0.0%
Anthony Brown (D)
0
0.0%
BALTIMORE COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Pat McDonough (R)
0
0.0%
Johnny O Olszewski, Jr. (D)
0
0.0%
BALTIMORE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY
James A. Haynes (R)
0
0.0%
Scott Shellenberger (D)
0
0.0%
BALTIMORE CITY STATE’S ATTORNEY
Ivan Bates (D)
0
0.0%
