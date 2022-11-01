Diddy & Jay-Z Are The Richest Rap Artists, Ye’s Rank Drops

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

While they might not be this generation’s favorites Jay-Z and Diddy are still moving accordingly. A long time financial writer has ranked them as Rap’s wealthiest acts.

As spotted on Variety Magazine, the list for Hip-Hop’s biggest money makers have shifted this year. According to former Forbes journalist Zack O’ Malley Greenburg Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs are now the genre’s top earners; in order. The writer detailed his findings on his Zog Blog website.

“Jay-Z reclaims the top spot on the list as his fortune increases to $1.5 billion—a personal best—buoyed by the success of a diversified empire, with investments in everything from records to real estate and spirits to startups,” he wrote.

Greenburg also gives further context on why Diddy performed so well financially this year. “The value of his incredibly resilient Cîroc partnership with Diageo—which functions like an equity stake while creating cash flows for Diddy in the neighborhood of $60 million annually—continues to account for the bulk of his fortune,” he explained.

“The success of other assets including DeLeón tequila (he owns half) and Revolt (he’s the majority shareholder), as well as his music catalog, startup investments, and a considerable collection of worldly possessions, have finally pushed the impresario into ten-figure territory.”

He also confirms the recent headlines that Kanye West has seemingly lost his billionaire status due to his antisemitic rants. The Chicago, Illinois native came at third with an estimated value of $500 million. New to the list is cannabis pioneer Berner whose Cookies label is one of the most sought after and bootlegged brands on the market. He is ranked at four and has an estimated worth of $410 million. Dr. Dre rounds the top five with earnings close to $400 million.

